Insecurity: Buhari won’t sack service chiefs now, says Fed Govt

The Federal Government has explained why the service chiefs cannot be removed yet amid calls that they should be sacked.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made the position of the government known to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja.

“You don’t sack people like that; there are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes … if need be,” he said.

According to Mustapha, Nigeria is in a difficult situation; hence synergy is needed within the intelligence community to address insecurity.

Mustapha, stated this at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, during the public presentation of a book titled, ‘CAN, Religion and Power in Nigeria,’ written by a former General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samuel Salifu.

“We need everybody to be on board. We need synergy within the intelligent community, within the military formations that will help fight this war. We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions who will be the beneficiaries”, he queried.