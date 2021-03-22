Insecurity: Citizens may resort to self-help – David Mark warns

Former Senate president, David Mark, has asked security operatives to step up to the challenges of securing lives and property of Nigerians to avoid the resort to self help.

Mark described the deteriorating security situation as becoming scandalous making Nigeria a subject of ridicule before other nations.

“If a state governor can be so brazenly attacked, what would they not do to ordinary citizens. Let me state clearly that Benue people are receptive and accommodating. But this should not be misconstrued or mistaken for weakness. Enough of this malady; if our government and security operatives can no longer guarantee peoples’ safety in their homes, farms or places of business, I am worried that the situation may compel citizens to resort to self help. That is the situation, we cannot contemplate and must not be allowed to happen because the consequences would be catastrophic.

Therefore, Federal Government and all security agencies must of a necessity come to terms with the painful reality of insecurity in the land and resolve to end it.”

Mark told Ortom not to be deterred by the incident but rather be spurred to beef up security for citizens and residents of the state.

He said the governor has lived up to his oath of office to defend and protect lives and property of Benue people without compromise.

Mark urged citizens to be security conscious at all times and provide useful information to security operatives of suspected activities believed to be unlawful or anti- society. – The Sun.