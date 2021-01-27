Insecurity: Ex-service chiefs didn’t fail –Presidency

The Presidency, on Tuesday, said the fact that four service chiefs had to leave Tuesday did not mean that they failed, adding that it was only time to inject fresh energy in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges confronting the country.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

“The fact that they have to leave today does not mean they have failed. No, I wouldn’t think so. It is just that it is time to have fresh energy, fresh blood and fresh ideas in the theatre of battles where the military is involved in the country,” he said, noting that his principal commended the outgoing service chiefs.

“The president in the statement issued (today) also commended the outgoing service chiefs for their contributions to engendering a safer country –that shows that by and large, he was satisfied with their performances and he just felt it is time to rejig the system, have fresh energy, fresh blood and fresh ideas. But it should be on record that he commended them and their services to the country.

“These ones that are leaving today have been there for about five years and five months. It is a matter of doing what is right at a given time,” Adesina added.

After much pressure from Nigerians for the President to bring in fresh hands to pilot the country’s anti-terrorism war especially against Boko Haram in the North-East, Buhari announced the appointment of four new service chiefs on Tuesday.

The new service chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao as Chief of Air Staff.

The new service chiefs took over from the ex-service chiefs —General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff); Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

On the appointment of the new service chiefs, Adesina said the president looked into the files of eligible commanders and consulted with appropriate persons he deemed fit to talk to before making his decision.

The Presidency also noted that the appointment of the new service chiefs was not subjected to federal character. – Punch.