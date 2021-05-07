Insecurity: FG, APC don’t care if dead bodies litter streets – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and the South-South zonal leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government for its inability to resolve security challenges.

Wike called on patriotic nationalists to rescue the country from disintegration, insisting the ruling party “does not care if dead bodies litter everywhere”.

The Governor spoke when he hosted members of the South -South Zonal Working Committee of the PDP at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Wike said it had become obvious the Federal Government lacked feelings about the people and never cared about the rising deaths in the country.

He said: “APC governors have come out to say the present APC federal government will solve the security problems. But every day people are dying. When will they solve the problems?

“Own up and say to Nigerians, we have failed on the promises that we made to you. And honourably say, as it is done in other advanced countries, that since we cannot perform and carry out the covenant we have with Nigerians, we have decided to quit.

“Every reasonable Nigerian, every nationalist who believes in this country should come up and make sure this country moves forward, if not it is going to affect everybody.”

Wike noted since there was no honour among public office holders, the Federal Government would not own up to its failures in handling issues of insecurity.

He enjoined Nigerians to also brace up and use their voter cards to remove the APC at the appropriate time.

“If Nigeria is a nation where honour and integrity are valued, the present APC-led Federal Government which does not care even if dead bodies are littering on all the roads in the country, will honourably quit power,” he said.

PDP National Vice Chairman (South south), Chief Dan Orbih, said they came to thank Wike for hosting the last zonal congress of the party where they were elected.

He noted under the APC-led Federal government, Nigerians were no longer safe.

According to him, farmers in the South-South live in fear of marauding herdsmen.

He said: “I must report to you that in the South-South most of our people cannot go to farms. If our people cannot access their farms, it is a clear signal of the impending food crisis we are going to face in this nation.

“Looking at the country today, different areas are advocating for a conference where we can sit down and address the problems we are facing.

“The Yorubas have formed the group called the Amotekun to protect their people. The Igbos has done the same. Today, I feel the South South should come together to take steps to protect our people.”