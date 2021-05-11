Insecurity: God will not forgive Buhari, says Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams said God will not forgive President Buhari should Nigeria be plunged into another civil war because of the state of insecurity.

Adams on Sunday accused Buhari of of being insensitive to Nigerians’ plight over the country’s insecurity crisis.

Adams had his 51st birthday Thanksgiving programme at the Saviour Ministries Cherubim and Seraphim Church Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos State, on Sunday.

He said the agitations for Nigeria’s disintegration was due to the Federal Government’s inability to address the country’s challenges.

He said Buhari has been lacklustre in tackling the security challenges in the country.

“Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to have been bereft of ideas.

“What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire. A section of the country lording itself over other sections.

“Yet they said we shouldn’t talk, that our calls for the O’odua Republic was done in bad faith. How can you explain the killings, kidnappings and banditry spreading in North, East, West and South?

“One of the greatest problems of this government is nepotism. One begins to wonder why Mr. president is insensitive to the plights of others, especially to the sorrow and agony of citizens losing loved ones to bloodshed.

“It is a wake-up call for President Buhari to address all these issues in the interest of this country; else God will not forgive him if Nigeria disintegrates through war.” – The News.