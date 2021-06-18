Insecurity: Maiduguri safer than Abuja, says Sen. Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume on Thursday said he felt safer in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, than in Abuja.

Boko Haram had struck repeatedly in Maiduguri and its environs but when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today yesterday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, said security has improved in Borno state capital.

“I live in Abuja and also live in Maiduguri. Once I come to Maiduguri, I feel safer than in Abuja, because somebody can knock down your door with a gun. In Maiduguri, we don’t hear of that.”

“It is outside Maiduguri where the insurgents are marauding around and attack intermittently. And that’s normal with insurgents, that’s why they are called insurgents, they do hit and run on soft targets.

“In every society, you can’t wipe out criminality completely. In America, there is school shooting. Our own is that we have known terrorists and the army is fighting them.”

Senator Ndume, who has repeatedly called for more funding for the army, said the situation seems to be improving with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the welfare of the fighting troops.

The Senator described Buhari’s visit as a boost to the morale of the troops on the battlefront.

“The President went round for six hours – I was tired. He came in 10 o’clock and we were going to see various projects until four o’clock this evening before he left,” he said, praising President Buhari’s stamina.