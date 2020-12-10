Insecurity: National Assembly has no rights to summon Pres. Buhari – Malami

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation has said that the National Assembly lacks the constitutional right to invite the President over insecurity in the country.

The Minister of justice said this in response to a recent move by the legislature to invite the President on account of growing insecurity and the use of the armed forces.

The House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last week invited President Buhari over the rising insecurity and the killing of over 43 farmers in Borno State.

Malami stated that security matters remain the exclusive preserve of the executive arm of government.

The justice minister also said that “The right of the President to engage the National Assembly and appear before it is inherently discretionary in the President and not at the behest of the National Assembly.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, the President has exclusivity on security and has confidentiality over security.

“These powers and rights he does not share.

“So, by summoning the President on national security operational matters, the House of Representative operated outside constitutional bounds,” the statement read in part.

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to the president, however, revealed on Monday that the president would appear before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.