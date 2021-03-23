Insecurity: Nigeria sliding into irredeemable crisis – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to convoke a national summit on security.

National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, said the conference was necessary to find solutions to rising insecurity in the country. Secondus, who spoke at the opening of a national conference for PDP zonal and state youth leaders, yesterday, in Abuja, allaeged the government had lost control of the country.

“I am convinced that those in government have lost control. How else could a sitting governor be so attacked?

Our country is sliding into irredeemable crisis. It is no longer politics. So APC should stop playing with it.” Secondus promised that the party would give priority to youths and women in the 2023 general elections and charged youths to come up with innovative ideas on how to govern the country.

“It is important that youths rise on the same accord to proffer solutions knowing that the APC has failed. “They should come up with innovative ideas on how to govern this country because the rising unemployment rate affects youths. So, you must sit up and reject intimidation.

“PDP is a party that believes in youths and women and you know we have affirmative action for the women. By the grace of God, this conference will end with action committee for youths. The future leaders of this country need to take over.

“We will attend to the youths and give them preferential treatment by the grace of God. In most cases, we will remove most of the things (obstacles) on the way of women and youths because they are important to us. PDP is for the youths and the government of PDP coming in 2023 is for youths but everybody will be giving a space.”