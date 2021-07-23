Insecurity: Nigeria takes delivery of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft

July 23, 2021 0

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday took delivery of the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America.×

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

According to Gabkwet, the aircraft arrived Kano, at about 12.34 p.m.

He added that the officials that received the aircraft included the Minister of Defence, Major.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya; and Chief of Air Staf (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

