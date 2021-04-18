Insecurity: We’re on alert against any terror attacks on airports – FAAN

Following the alarm raised by the Federal Government on plan by criminals to attack airports in some parts of the country, the Regional General Manager of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mr Felix Akinbinu, said measures had been put in place to beef up security at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Recall that the Ministry of Aviation had in a memo to airport security chiefs indicated that airports in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos were top on the list of facilities that might be targetted for attacks by criminals.

Akinbinu explained that although it would not be necessary to mention such strategies for security reasons, the agency was already on alert.

He maintained that there was no cause for alarm at the Port Harcourt International Airport, adding that FAAN had no challenge with perimeter fencing at the Port Harcourt airport.

“Yes, we are on alert; we don’t have any problem with our perimeter fencing. We have taken the required security measures to ensure that everywhere is secure,” he said. – Punch.