Insecurity; You were not misquoted on missing weapons – Wike replies NSA

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has countered the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd) saying nobody misquoted his assertions on the missing arms and money.

Monguno had earlier retracted his claims there were no traces for billions of dollars released to the past service chiefs to procure weapons to boost the war against Boko Haram.

But Wike said the statement was true and there was no need to deny it emphasising that the missing money was withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it was shameful that a government that claimed to be fighting corruption would allow the money and the weapons to go missing.

The Governor spoke when he received the Board of Editors of Independent Newspapers Limited led by the company’s Managing Director and Editor-in-chief, Steve Omanufeme, at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

In his words, “Now, the National Security Adviser says the $1bn Dollar they took from our Excess Crude Account without even paying us our 13 percent derivation is gone. They said they’ve not seen the weapons.

“But this one the National Security Adviser is saying that they misquoted him. I tell you, nobody is misquoting anything. We are aware that there was no weapon.

“Even the Chief of Army Staff said he didn’t collect money. So where did the money go to. This is a government fighting corruption and the press is not talking.” – The News.