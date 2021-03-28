International Cargo Airport in Anambra begins operation April

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has said that the International Cargo Airport in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area, will be operational by April 2021.

Obiano said this yesterday when the joint Senate  and House of Representatives committees on Aviation  led by the chairman, Senate committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi,  visited the airport.

According to the governor, when the airport becomes functional, it will be the largest airport with the best and longest runway in the country and Africa.

The governor said, the intention of the government was to make it the busiest airport in the country and in Africa.

Obiano said that the airport was the first of its kind that has a satellite landing system and any plane can land without light.

According to him, the state government took into consideration the business nature of the people of Anambra State who are everywhere in the world doing business, while planning the airport.

Chairman, Senate committee  on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi,  who led the   the Senate  and House of Representatives  on Aviation on  the visitation  commended Governor   Obiano for  constructing   one  of the largest and best airports in Nigeria .

Adeyemi described the airport   as  a welcome  development and one  of the best   in Nigeria  .

He called on other governors to emulate the governor’s gesture in the construction of quality works in their states.

