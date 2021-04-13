Interswitch commences sale of 2021 JAMB ePINs

Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments in Africa, has announced the opening of its platform for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registrations.

Parents and guardians of prospective candidates intending to register for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now obtain their ePINs from enabled Interswitch platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), via payment with Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s website and through payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide from Thursday, April 8, 2021.

The Interswitch platforms simplifies the registration process and eliminates the cumbersome JAMB registration process faced by many candidates nationwide. Registration for the exam (UTME) will last for six weeks and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Candidates are advised to optimize this registration period.

For a seamless registration process, prospective candidates including those registering from foreign countries should follow these easy steps:

1. Candidates should obtain the National Identification Number (NIN), this is mandatory

2. SMS ‘NIN’, space, & your 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g [NIN 00123456789]. Note that there should be a space between the word ‘NIN’ and your 11-digit NIN.

3. You’ll receive an SMS with your 10-digit profile code and your registered NIN name.

4. Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2021 application document, and enter your 10-digit

5. Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet.

6. Your ePIN will be delivered to your registered telephone number.

The cost of registration is N3,500 as directed by Federal Government since 2018. However, each candidate will also pay an additional N500 for reading text to be provided by CBT Centres at the point of registration. Consequently, every prospective candidate will pay a total of N4,000.

According to Tomi Ogunlesi, Group Head, Corporate Marketing, “At Interswitch, as the leading enabler of electronic transaction solutions in Nigeria, we have provided a variety of payment platforms that are reliable, user-friendly and secure, to ensure JAMB’s UTME registration process is seamless for prospective candidates”.

“Since our accreditation by JAMB in 2017, Interswitch has successfully enabled a seamless registration process for UTME candidates. Our services are available online, across more than 18,000 ATMs, at all bank branches nationwide and through over 32,000 Quickteller Paypoint Agents across Nigeria” Ogunlesi added.