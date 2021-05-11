Interswitch enables 2021 JAMB/UTME registration on its platform, assures candidates of seamless registration process

Interswitch, the foremost pan-African digital payment and commerce company has urged prospective candidates to take advantage of its various payment gateways to register for the 2021 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)/ Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in order to meet up with the May 15 deadline.

Candidates who would like to register for the 2021 JAMB/UTME examinations, can easily obtain their e-PINs and forms from enabled Interswitch platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), payment with Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s website and payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide.

Tomi Ogunlesi, Group Head, Corporate Marketing at Interswitch advised prospective candidates and guardians to make use of enabled Interswitch platforms which has been specifically designed to make the JAMB/UTME registration process easier for them.

He said: “We have provided a variety of payment platforms that are reliable, user-friendly and very secure. Candidates have varied options across the Interswitch platforms. This includes a payment collection solution that allows them to make payment at any bank branch nationwide, Quickteller Mobile App and Web, including Quickteller Paypoint (Agents)”.

To avoid the conceivable difficulties associated with the registration process, prospective candidates can follow the simple steps outlined below:

• SMS ‘NIN’, space, & your 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g. [NIN 00123456789]. Note that there should be a space between the word ‘NIN’ and your 11-digit NIN.

• You’ll receive an SMS with your 10-digit profile code and your registered NIN name.

• Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2021 application document, and enter your 10-digit profile code

• Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet.

• Your e-PIN will be delivered to your registered telephone number and you can present same at any JAMB accredited CBT centre for registration.

Since its accreditation by JAMB in 2017, Interswitch has successfully enabled seamless registration process for UTME candidates. Interswitch services are available online, across more than 18,000 ATMs, all bank branches nationwide and over 32,000 Quickteller Paypoint Agents across Nigeria.

“Interswitch has, for 19 years, successfully delivered digital payments solutions in Nigeria with footprints across East Africa and Gambia. The JAMB UTME registration across the Interswitch platforms is not only easy and stress-free, it is also very reliable and secure,” Ogunlesi added.