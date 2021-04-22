Interswitch Group CMO gets recognition among top 100 Global B2B Marketing Leaders

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, has been recognised as one of the Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology in 2021 in the latest annual list released by the global business leadership community, HotTopics.HT.

HotTopics.HT rewards individuals who are trailblazers in the use of new technologies to drive innovation within the marketing function. It also recognises ambassadors for the B2B marketing community inside and outside of their own organizations, as well as those who have demonstrated empathy and transformational leadership during these extraordinary times.

Announcing its list of Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology 2021, The international platform recognized leading marketing professionals across global markets practicing in the technology space based on selections of an international jury of marketing leaders which included Lisa Gilbert, Chief Marketing Officer and GM of IBM Marketing Services, Mehul Kapadia, Global Head of Marketing at Vodafone Business and Matt Preschern, Chief Marketing, Global CMO at Forcepoint. Interestingly, only two females of African origin made the global list.

They are Interswitch Group’s Cherry Eromosele from Nigeria and South Africa’s Bernice Samuels, Group Executive and Chief Marketing Officer at MTN.

Speaking on the nomination, Cherry expressed her delight and gratitude to the organizers for the special recognition, stating that it will further spur her to continue delivering excellent marketing leadership and to the quest to continue to break now ground in the exciting space of fintech marketing, further building on the work she’s done at Interswitch over the last seven (7) years.

The Interswitch Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer also expressed appreciation to her team for their support and commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions.

She said: “Whilst my career trajectory and quest for continuous learning and improvement may have played defining roles in the journey to this point, I have also been fortunate to have worked with brilliant and supportive marketing professionals from the inception of my career; and their impact has contributed to my growth trajectory. I am indeed grateful to them all, including my unique marketing team here at Interswitch and the organizers for this special recognition.”

Cherry, a dynamic and performance-driven professional with over 25 years of versatile, multi-industry functional and leadership experience, has distinguished herself professionally with a proven track record of success in product and marketing innovation, hence her recognition as one of the amazons changing the landscape in the global marketing space.

Prior to this nomination, Cherry has been awarded in several capacities including; Marketing Personality of the Year in Nigeria by Marketing Edge and special recognition amongst the Top 50 Marketing Professionals in West Africa at the 7th edition of the annual Marketing World Awards held in Accra, Ghana.

Following her enthusiasm and support for women empowerment and girl child development, Cherry was recently named as one of the #100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria by ‘Leading Ladies Africa’, a compendium honoring phenomenal Nigerian women.

This global platform has continued to celebrate B2B marketing leaders who have excelled in their contributions to the growth of marketing across the world.

Following the selection and publication of the final 100, the successful B2B marketers will be invited to a Thought Leadership event to share insights and innovation with their peers.