InterswitchSPAK 2.0 qualifying exam holds April 13

The qualifying examination for the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 competition will hold April 13, 2019.

Registration for the schools and students commenced on the 7th March, and closed on April 7, 2019.

This is the second edition of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition organized by the Interswitch Group.

The competition is part of the company’s Switch-a-Future CSR initiative of the company.

The first edition was concluded in February 2019.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Interswitch, stated that the competition is only open to SS2 (Year 11) students, aged 14 to 17 years, in full-time enrolment in both public and private schools in Nigeria. She said:

“The qualifying examination kicks off the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 National Science Competition. Over 18,000 students have been registered from about 3,011 secondary schools across Nigeria. But only the best 81 among them will be selected for the next stage of the competition. So I urge all of them to put their best feet forward.

“The examination will hold across 90 centres in the country on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Students are expected to arrive at their designated examination centres at 8am for accreditation, with their registration slips duly signed and stamped by their school principals.

Eromosele explained that the competition would be moderated by the National Examination Council (NECO).

She said: “There will be 100 questions drawn from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, based on the current SS2 scheme of work and the whole process (including questions and scoring) is supervised by our technical partner – NECO”.

The organisers advised the registered candidates to come to the exam venues with their HB pencil, eraser, ruler, statistical table, and no calculators.

Students are further advised to come in their school uniforms and be punctual as students who arrive later than 10am will not be allowed to write the examination.

Registered schools are advised to check their registered email boxes for the mail with all the information about the examination.

Participating students can also confirm their centres on www.interswitchSPAK.com.