IPOB alleges DSS plot as gunmen invade bank, hoist Biafra flags in Anambra

No fewer than 10 gunmen invaded one of the banks in Anambra on Thursday and hoisted Biafra flags after destroying vehicles in the premises.

The incident happened at Abagana, Njikoka local government area around 4pm.

It was gathered the gunmen shot sporadically but no one was killed

The attack took place barely hours after Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu raised the alarm over alleged Department of State Services (DSS) plan to attack banks in South East.

He alleged the ploy was to accuse IPOB of being responsible for it.

The shooting in front of the old generation bank scared passersby, customers and staff who took to their heels.

The gunmen, according to an eyewitness, drove in black Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The source further said they set fire on a Nissan Pathfinder SUV with registration number UR 640 KJA and smashed glasses of a Honda car with registration number FST 456 AC, all parked in front of the bank.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu said the Command was on the trail of the hoodlums.

According to him: “Those hoodlums were pursuing their target and when they could not get him, they started shooting sporadically in the air.

“They smashed some vehicles but we can not ascertain at the moment whether anyone was injured or the actual damage caused as a result

“The Command will not allow such hoodlums to run over Anambra State. Investigations are on to actually, unravel the cause of the incident.”