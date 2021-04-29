IPOB names Imo Govt House after slain ESN commander

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has named the Imo State Government House at Douglas road, Owerri, after Ikonso, the Eastern Security Network commander killed by security agencies.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful announced the development on Wednesday in a statement.

The statement read in part, “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Biafrans worldwide, wish to announce to the world, our unanimous decision to rename the Imo State Government House, Douglas Road, Owerri, and Awomamma Junction after the late heroic Commander of the Eastern Security Network, Ikonso, murdered in cold blood by cowardly Nigeria security operatives.

“The affected places will henceforth be called Ikonso Government House, Ikonso Way and Ikonso Junction respectively. This is with immediate effect and compliance is required of all ministries and parastatals beginning from today, the 28th day of April 2021.

“This decision is one of the ways IPOB members and Biafrans all over the world have agreed to immortalise the name of our brave Ikonso and his men killed by the callous cowardly Nigeria security agents that flee from terrorists and bandits but derive pleasure in killing unarmed Biafra agitators.

“Ikonso and other fallen heroes with him did nothing to warrant their summary extrajudicial execution. They made the supreme sacrifice in defence of our ancestral land against Fulani terrorists, jihadists and killer herdsmen. Biafra shall never forget them.

“We therefore expect maximum cooperation from relevant government agencies, officials and the Imo State House of Assembly because we don’t know who this Douglas is that a road in Owerri was named but we know who Ikonso was.

“He defended Imo State with his life, for without him; most Imo indigenes would be in IDP camps by now courtesy of Fulani terrorists.”

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said, “There is nothing like that (naming Imo Government House after slain ESN commander).”