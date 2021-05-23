IPOB not terrorists, stop giving them bad name – Archbishop Chukwuma

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastic Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has frowned at the continuous reference to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorists, insisting that they are not terrorists but agitators.

Chukwuma said that the more they are given bad names, the greater chances of pushing them to become aggressive. He tasked the government to identify the real terrorists.

Speaking to newsmen at Okpara Square, Enugu, shortly after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Enugu State chapter’s prayer rally, the archbishop reiterated the church’s stand against violence, alerting that bandits were sneaking into the South East from the North to infiltrate and cause trouble in the zone.

He said: “We totally condemn violence; we condemn insecurity, but I want to say here that we should stop giving bad names to IPOB. IPOB are not terrorists, they are agitators. The more you give them bad names, the more you push them to be aggressive; it is the name you are giving to them; they are not terrorists.

“The terrorists should be identified; the Fulani herdsmen are the terrorists; they are the people killing. IPOB people are not terrorists; they are agitators, agitating for equality, agitating for justice, and that is what is making us to be annoyed.

“You find that those bandits are creeping from the North into the South South, to South East so that they can infiltrate and cause confusion for the South East to say that they are not qualified for the Presidency in 2023; we are taking note of that, but we will not allow it. With our prayers and with our support together, and unity, we are going to make sure that nothing will stabilise the South East and South South.”