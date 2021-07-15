IPOB raises alarm Kanu’s failing health in detention, takes case to UN, EU, others

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s health is deteriorating and needed a quick access to his doctor.

Spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement also claimed that the Department of State Security (DSS) has rebuffed efforts to grant him medical attention.

The group, therefore, called on the United Nations, African Unions, Economic Community of West African States and other world organisations to prevail on the Federal Government to release him to attend to his health issues.

Powerful, has, however, warned the Federal Government that “on no account should it allow their leader to die,” threatening that the consequences could only be imagined.

“We are alerting the world about this anomaly to compel the Nigeria government to grant our leader doctor’s access to see him for a thorough medical examination bearing in mind the terrible torture he underwent for eight days at the hands of the Kenyan security agents.

“We wish to unequivocally state that no harm should befall our leader as the consequences can only be better imagined.

This is not a threat but a promise. Nigeria has been winning and dinning with bandits and terrorists but dehumanising and killing peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.

“Our leader, Kanu has not committed any crime against Nigeria or Kenya government to warrant being treated as a criminal.

“Human rights organisations and men and women of good conscience across the world should not watch idly while our leader is being dehumanised by the Nigeria security agents,” Powerful said.

Meanwhile, IPOB in Australia has taken the case of Kanu’s arrest to the United Nations, African Union, United States of America, G8 Nations and International Human Rights organisations, urging the international bodies to sanction the Nigerian government over its role.

The Community Affairs Committee and Social Director, IPOB, Australia, Nnamdi Nwokedi, who stated this during a press conference in Umuahia, condemned what he described as the ‘unlawful’ extradition of the IPOB leader, Kanu to Nigeria by the Nigerian and Kenyan governments.