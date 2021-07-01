IPOB: Sen. Abaribe advises FG to respect Kanu’s rights

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has advised the Federal Government to apply caution and strict adherence to the rule of law in handling the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, was arrested, extradited to Nigeria and arraigned at an Abuja court on Tuesday.

The Senator, who stood surety for Kanu when he was first arraigned a few years ago, said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, on Wednesday.

The statement is titled, “Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe urges respect to fundamental human rights, adherence to rule of law.”

The Senator also advised the Federal Government to be guided by the provisions of Section 31 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He added that the government should also consider Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights as it detains and re-arraign Kanu in court for the continuation of his trial.

Part of the statement read, “The relevant section and charter presuppose that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.

“What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts.

“For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Abaribe said.

However, the Minority Leader called for calm saying that the recent events presented ample opportunity for dialogue and for the Federal Government to address the contending issues that seems to challenge the peace and unity of the country.