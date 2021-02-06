Islamic scholar wants federal security vote for Fulani insurgents

A Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has decried the Federal Government’s use of force in the fight against what he called a typical insurgency in the North.

Gummi, who spoke in continuation of his five-day visit to bandits’ and Fulani settlements in Zamfara State, said the huge financial resources spent in the fight against insecurity in the region could have been used to address the needs of armed Fulani.

“Such billions would be more than enough if judiciously used to address all the demands of the armed Fulani, including providing them with basic amenities, training them and providing them with the needed capital,” he added.

He said most of the Fulani had lost all their possessions as a result of cattle rustling and instances of extortion by some corrupt security agents.

Gumi, who toured the forest near Daki Takwas, called on the Fulanis to lay down their arms and avoid bloodshed.

He assured them that Governor Bello Matawalle was sincerely committed and would address their grievances.

Gumi also promised that he would do everything within his might to convey their concerns and demands to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Speaking further, he stated that he would be in constant touch with the Zamfara State Government to ensure that there was no breach of the agreement from either side.

Before embarking on his tour of the forest, Gumi and his team paid homage to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, at his palace in the state capital, where he told the emir some of the grievances of the armed Fulani, including periodic attacks on them.