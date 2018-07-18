ITB Nigeria Ltd set to complete first steel & concrete building

ITB Nigeria Ltd, innovative construction company providing full and advanced integrated engineering and construction solutions in both private and public sectors, is set to complete its first steel & concrete building project, Azuri Peninsula, in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos state.

The Azuri Peninsula project, which began in early 2015, is a unique steel and concrete residential building project that consists of three sets of over 30 storey towers. It offers a unique collection of four-bedroom luxury and super luxury apartments, two and four-bedroom stunning Marina Town houses as well as s six-bedroom simplex (penthouses).

Commenting on the project, Managing Director of ITB Nigeria, Mr. Ramzi Chidiac, said, “We are excited about this project because it’s our first composite structure created by a combination of steel and concrete to form a single element. This helps to deliver performance that is more effective than when individual components are used together but not unified. This testifies to the excellent work that we do at ITB Nigeria. We are focused on fully understanding the needs of our clients and delivering on our promises, regardless of the scale or complexity of the challenge at hand”.

Steel and concrete structures involve a mix of steel and concrete together to form a single element.

The tensile capacity of the steel and the compressive capacity of the concrete results in a standard structure.

This gives rise to benefits like speed, performance and value. Additionally, concrete encasement protects the steel from buckling, corrosion and fire.

On his part, QA/QC Coordinator, ITB Nigeria, Engr. Emmanuel Adeyemi stated, ‘the uniqueness of composite structures is that it enhances speed of construction, performance and value. Steel framing for a structure can be erected quickly and the pre-fabricated steel floor decks can be put in place immediately. When cured, the concrete provides additional stiffness to the structure, making the structure one that can stand the test of time”.

ITB Nigeria Ltd, with its vast knowledge and experience in construction, is the major Building Civil Engineering contracting firm handling some of the infrastructural projects being carried out in Eko Atlantic city.

Their wide array of expertise has positioned them undertake and execute building projects in the emerging city and aided their advancement as a leader in the construction of high-rise buildings.

The construction company has deployed major resources in the area of skilled labor, technology and technical expertise to execute the Azuri project.