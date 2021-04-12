I’ve always known Buhari is not competent — Yakasai

Elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has said electing Major General Muhammadu Buhari as president of the country is the greatest mistake made by Nigerians in recent times.

Yakasai said he had always known Buhari lacked the capacity and the competence to deliver the goods and solve the country’s problems.

“I have never supported and will never support Buhari. I know Buhari has no competence to rule the country. I have never changed my mind about his lack of competence to lead the country.

“I didn’t support Buhari because I knew he could not solve our problems as a country. The capacity is not just there. I would join efforts to look for somebody who can solve our problems.

“Nobody can solve Nigeria’s problems until there is a programme for solving the problems. Many now want to become president because they want to have power and to make money.

“Such people can’t solve our problems or the problems of any country. Only people who put their minds to the problems can solve such problems. If we want to develop agriculture, we must have a programme that solves the problems in that area.

“There must be a programme to solve the problems of power, infrastructure and a programme that will create jobs for the youths. If there are programmes for the various sectors, the future of the country would change for the better.

“But these people only want power to make money. It is not a question of South or North because both southerners and northerners have ruled the country. It is the problem of lack of programme and capacity that is troubling the country,” he said.

He, however, said his opposition to President Buhari would not translate to endorsement for those calling for the balkanization of the country, saying there would be more problems for the various component parts if they break away. – Tribune.