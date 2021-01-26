I’ve raped 50 women, robbed 100 houses – Ondo serial rapist

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, aka Operation Amotekun, has arrested a 46-year-old man, Shina Adaramola, for alleged theft in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspect, a bricklayer, during interrogation claimed to have robbed over 100 houses, adding that he used charms to rape about 50 women.

The suspect said, “I live in Ijare. I had a fiancée who left me for another man a few days to our wedding. I became broke and frustrated and that was why I got involved in armed robbery, which was lucrative for me.

“Whenever there is a party, I pretend to be one of the organisers. I have a special wine opener which I use to open wine for rich people in the party. With that, I get my victims.

“I have been involved in this act for a long time since I lost everything and my landlord chased me out of his house, and my fiancée said I was not good for her anymore.

“I have raped about 50 women. Whenever I wanted to rape any woman, I always make sure I operate at night and the woman will fall for me after using charms on her. I make sure I cover the women’s faces while in the act.”

The Commander of the Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspect was arrested by the corps during their ‘Operation Clean Up’ exercise.