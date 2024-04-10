A former stalwart of the governing African National Congress (ANC), he is a controversial figure and served as president from 2009 until 2018, when he had to step down because of corruption allegations.

He was sentenced to 15 months in jail in 2021 for failing to testify in a corruption investigation, though he only served three months on health grounds.

The ruling could have a significant impact on the outcome of next month’s election.

Mr Zuma is the face of a newly formed MK opposition party, which is named after the ANC’s former military wing.

The ex-president sees himself as the true heir to the revolutionary roots of ANC, once led by Nelson Mandela.

Mr Zuma’s court victory means he can now run as the MK’s leading candidate.