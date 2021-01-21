Jailbreaks: Edo opens portal to report fleeing inmates

The Edo State Government has opened a portal for members of the public to submit credible information that will lead to the arrest of fleeing inmates from two correctional centres in Benin, the state capital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Managing Director Designate, Edo State Information Communication Technology Agency, Emmanuel Eweka, urged members of the public with useful information relating to the fleeing inmates to log into the portal: www.edostate.gov.ng/fugitives to submit their reports.

He said the development was in line with the recent directive by the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on the deployment of technology to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates and placing of up to N250,000 as reward for information leading to the re-arrest of the inmates.

He said, “The Agency has built a website with the photographs of the fleeing inmates from the white house and Oko prisons, as part of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki’s drive on new measures to recapture the inmates that escaped from prisons in Benin.”

Eweka noted that the information submitted on the portal by members of the public would be redirected to the Edo State Command and Control Centre and security agencies for follow-up.