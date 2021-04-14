JAMB accuses UNIABUJA, others of giving illegal admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused some universities of giving illegal admission candidates.

JAMB specifically mentioned the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), which it said, had been reported to be issuing admission letters to candidates without recourse to JAMB.

The organisation advised all candidates not to accept any admissions that were not provisioned on its Central Admissions Processing System.

A message sent to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-rasheed Na’allah; and the spokesperson of the institution for responses were not replied as at the time of this report.

However, a statement on Tuesday by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said , “Admission done outside CAPS is an illegitimate admission that will not be sanctioned by JAMB.”

The statement was titled: “Caveat Emptor: Illegal admissions by some institutions.”

Benjamin said, “The attention of JAMB has been drawn to the illegitimate admissions purportedly being conducted by some Universities, including the University of Abuja. These universities have been reported to be issuing admission letters to candidates without recourse to the board.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to state that such admissions that have not been proposed, approved nor accepted on the CAPS are null and void, and as such, asking hapless candidates to pay acceptance fees for such admissions that had not been processed through CAPS amounts to illegality.”

JAMB added that candidates “are advised, in their own interest, not to accept such admissions done outside the purview of JAMB nor pay any acceptance fee as such admissions will never be allowed to stand.”