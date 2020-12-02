JAMB conducts NIS, NSCDC recruitment tests Dec 7, 8

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will on December 7 and 8, 2020, conduct a Computer-Based Aptitude Test for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The exercise will hold across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Ministry of Interior said the partnership was to ensure transparency, equity and justice in the process.

In a statement on Tuesday titled, ‘Interior Ministry partners JAMB for transparent recruitment’, the ministry’s spokesman, Mohammed Manga, said the collaboration “which is aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the services under the ministry’s watch, is to further give our teeming youths equal opportunity to be employed into the services.”

It explained that this was also in line with the present regime’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government business.

The statement reads partly, “The ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates to access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6pm on 1st December, 2020 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

“Accordingly, all candidates who applied for NIS are expected to visit the website of the service at https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng, while those who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to visit https://cdfipb.careers to print individual letters of invitation.