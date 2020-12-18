JAMB gives N375m reward to five best varsities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Thursday, gave out N375m to five best performing tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The five universities will take home N75m each.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in his address at JAMB’s Second Edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019 in Abuja, applauded the efforts of the board towards ensuring excellence in the country’s tertiary institutions.

He said, “In 2019, JAMB at the first edition of the programme, supported the tertiary institutions with N125m and this year, the board is supporting the sector with N375m.

“I am aware that the board’s support for the education sector cuts across the basic, senior school and tertiary education through its Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.”

Adamu challenged other institutions to rise to the occasion at the next edition to give the present winners a healthy fight.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said that University of Ilorin won the most subscribed institution by candidates, while the Ahmadu Bello University won the most national institution in admission of candidates.

He stated, “The Federal University, Wukari, won the most improved institution in gender balance while UNILORIN also won the institution with highest number of admitted international students.

“In the last category, the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese, also won the most compliant institution in keeping to guidelines of admission.”