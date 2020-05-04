JAMB remits N7bn to FG for 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made a remittance of N7bn to the Federal Government, saying the amount is part of the excess funds generated in 2020, particularly from the March and April Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board said on Sunday that it made “an interim remittance of N3.5bn to the Federal Government’s consolidated account,” which was added to an initial N3.5bn raked in from the UTME candidates by way of the reduction of the cost of electronic PINs as approved by the Federal Government.

The JAMB Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement that the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, had directed that more remittances be done by the board and a “proper audit of JAMB books be carried out.”

Benjamin said, “From the outset, it has been the intention of the present leadership of the board to return whatever is left unutilised from its operational imperatives. The immediate benefit of the move manifested in the reduction by President Muhammadu Buhari of the UTME registration fee payable by candidates from N5,000 to N3,500.

“Before the reduction in the cost of application ePINs, the board had remitted over N7bn in 2017.”