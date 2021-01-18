Japan dismisses plan to cancel Tokyo Olympics

Japan’s government on Sunday dismissed suggestions that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer could be cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have decided the venues and schedule, and the people involved are working on preparations, including infection control,” the Kyodo news agency quoted government spokesman Katsunobu Kato as saying.

The statement came after reports quoted Taro Kono, the minister for administrative and regulatory reform, as saying that “anything can happen” and “it could go either way” with the Games postponed from last year.

The government, local organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have said the Games are to go ahead amid a strict hygiene and safety concept.

But doubts remain as a state of emergency has been declared for the Tokyo region amid rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

A recent survey has also said 80 per cent of Japanese believed the Games would be postponed or cancelled again.(dpa/NAN)