Jigawa govt assures completion of key projects by 2023

Jigawa State Government has adopted proactive measures to ensure the completion of all key development projects and programmes by the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year.

The government said the measure was imperative to guard against leaving behind unnecessary contractual commitments and liabilities.

Mr Habibu Kila, the Special Adviser to Gov. Badaru Abubakar on Media and Public Relations, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Dutse.

Kila said the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, announced the stand of the government at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Tuesday.

He quoted the commissioner as saying that the council noted that the preliminary assessment of implementation of the 2021 budget as at the end of June, indicated a very satisfactory performance with optimistic scenario of greater performance.

The governor’s aide said the council also noted that based on the review of revenue flows during the first half of the year and other fiscal information more income would be accrue to the state.

“It has been projected that more income would accrue into the state consolidated revenue fund than earlier projected.

“The SEC, therefore, considered and approved a proposal of supplementary budget for onward submission to the state House of Assembly for further legislative action,” he said.

He that the council also approved the award of contract for reconstruction of the damaged section of Darai-Gilima road at the cost of N291,31,703.76.