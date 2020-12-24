Jigawa: I’ve lost my patience – Gov. Badaru warns critics

…says “no retreat, no surrender for whoever insults me again”

Irked by the spate of criticism against his administration by both the opposition and some APC supporters, Jigawa state governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has said he will no longer accept any unnecessary attack or insults from groups or individual in the name of opposing his policies and programs.

Reacting vehemently shortly after inaugurating state party ex-co at the APC secretariat in Dutse, Governor Badaru said simplicity in leadership doesn’t mean stupidity, politicians are using my simplicity and an open-door policy to abuse or attack me through various means such as media without considering the burdens on me.

His words: “Some politicians underrated me as a scapegoat as such they called me with so many names, condemning my programs and policies which not every leader can tolerate such nonsense.

“Henceforth I will no longer tolerate such abuse and insult and group or person make further attempts to diminish my personality or image of my government. I will deal with him or them decisively, leadership is not something to play with”.

Governor Badaru has been facing a series of attacks from both opposition political parties and some party supporters who struggle for the emergence of Badaru as governor but were sidelined, this has made some especially party supporters defect from the party in search of survival.

The governor explained that as a businessman come 2023 he will leave office and continue with his business, saying is left for the party members and oppositions to come and unite for the development of the party and the state in general.

“Failure to follow my advice on the way forward you will regret it, as I told you I’m going back to continue with my business, if the party destroys blame yourself I’m not at loss and nothing will shake my palaver”. Badaru noted.

Investigation has revealed that absence of media assistants since his swearing for a second term has resulted in the increase of attacks. The governor has been running his government without any special adviser on media nor director press and public relations even the commissioner of information has no portfolio.

On the hand the sacked chairman of APC Jigawa state, Habibu Sara said: “we are aware the governor has a plan to destroy our party because he has no relevance after leaving office in 2023 and is aware of the popularity of our party in the state”.

He added that his plan to see APC dead in Jigawa will not work as we have politicians who can perform better than him, not businessmen like who have used the state as personal properties.