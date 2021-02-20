Jilted widower stabs lover in court over failed marriage proposal

A jilted widower requesting the refund of his dowry and other expenses incurred in a failed marriage proposal stabbed his estranged lover within the premises of Yola Criminal Area Court where the case was being heard.

While sources said that the woman had died, the police said she was in a critical condition in a hospital alongside four others the suspect, Adamu Enock, stabbed.

Enock is a father of three, who proposed to his estranged lover, Hosea Ashini, a divorcee with four children, but the marriage proposal failed to materialise.

Disappointed, Enock reportedly sought the refund of N120,000 he incurred in an attempt to consummate the marriage.

Enock then approached the court where he instituted a suit against his lover on the charge of deceitful marriage, informing the court that he fell in love with Ashini who accepted his marriage proposal but later declined after he had expended his funds to seal the marriage.

The case first came up for hearing on February 4 and later adjourned to Thursday, February 18 after counsel for Ashini pleaded with the judge to allow the parties to resolve the matter.

Trouble however started on Thursday on the court premises when Enock, angered by the proceedings at the resumed hearing of the case, resorted to self-help, stabbing Hosea repeatedly with a knife.

Ashini was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, for treatment while her attacker was apprehended by security men within the court and handed over to the police.

Enock who was arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department dramatically attempted suicide by jumping from the staircase of the one-storey building.

It was gathered that Enock was angered by the application of the Ashini’s counsel, Ibrahim Saidu, who sought reversal of the settlement bordering on a refund of all expenses incurred on the failed marriage.

Prior to the court appearance, it was learnt from the family of the lover that Enock had been paid N35,000 out of the N120,000, leaving a balance of N85,000.

An eyewitness familiar with the incident said, “After the settlement, the court adjourned the case to February 18, 2021 for payment. But when they resumed sitting today (Thursday), the unexpected happened when counsel for the woman urged the court to reverse the earlier arrangement reached as it was not in the best interest of his client.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, DSP Sulieman Nguroje, confirmed Enock’s arrest, adding that Ashini was alive. He added that the suspect stabbed four other persons who sustained varying degrees of injury.

He said, “The brief I have is that he was apprehended and taken to the station. All the five persons he stabbed with a knife sustained some degrees of injury and the police have taken them to a hospital where they are responding to treatment. The lady is not dead but the injuries are grievous. Discreet investigation has been directed by the Commissioner of Police for the law to take its cause.”