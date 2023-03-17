Police have arraigned one Shedrach Johnson, an applicant at Upper Area Court, Karu, for stealing 100 plastic chairs at a church in Gidan Daya area of Orozo, Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Olarewaju Osho told the court that the matter was reported by the pastor of the church, Uche Eke.

Osho told the court that the convict criminally trespassed into the complainant’s church and stole 100 plastic chairs and three bottled water.

During police investigation, he said, the convict was arrested with the help of security men on duty and three plastic chairs were recovered from him and a bottled water.

Johnson pleaded guilty to stealing the 100 pieces of plastic chairs, but begged for leniency.

The Judge, Malam Hassan Mohammed, deferred sentence and adjourned the case until March 24 for sentence.

Mohammed ordered that the convict be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre. – NAN.