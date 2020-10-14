Jonathan breaks silence on #EndSARS protest

October 14, 2020 0

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has broken his silence on the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the country.

Jonathan had not spoken since the protest kicked off over a week ago.

But on Tuesday, the former President sued for restraint as the protests against the operation of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) continued to spread across the country.

He said: “I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

The former President stressed that no Nigerian life should be lost during peaceful protests.

He stated this in a post he made through his social media accounts.

The message said: “No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country.

“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria: a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities.

“I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Police arrest six hoodlums over Lagos attack

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six of the hoodlums who attacked innocent Lagosians and damaged some vehicles along Ondo Street, Ebutte-Meta area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday.