Jonathan commiserates with Queen Elizabeth, Great Britain over death of Prince Philip

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the British Royal Family and the Government and people of Great Britain over the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, describing him as an epitome of duty.

The former President who stated this in a condolence message issued on Saturday recalled his meeting with the Duke of Edinburgh during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Perth, Australia, in 2011, stressing that he was “most gentlemanly.”

The former President also stated that the late royal lived a life of service and was deeply committed to many charitable causes and youth development.

He said further: “His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was an epitome of duty. Duty to God, his family, his nation and the commonwealth.

“His death, at the age of 99, is a sad occasion for the commonwealth; that veritable institution to which both he and Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, gave the most valuable service.

“I met the Duke of Edinburgh during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Perth, Australia, in 2011, and I found him to be most gentlemanly.

“His lifelong service to humanity included his many charitable causes, and his commitment to youth development.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I commiserate with the British Royal Family, and especially Her Majesty the Queen. We also share in their grief and extend our right hand of fellowship to the government and people of Great Britain at this trying time.”