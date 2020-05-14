Jonathan felicitates with Obi of Onitsha at 79

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

In a goodwill message, the former President described the royal father as a promoter of peace and unity in the nation.

The message said: “I congratulate you- the Obi of Onitsha, your family and the people of Anambra State on the occasion of your 79th birthday.

“Agbogidi, you are an astute administrator, businessman and traditional ruler who has remained focused on promoting peace and unity in our country.

“As the Obi of Onitsha , you are a voice of truth, reason, and an inspiration to present and future generations.

“As you celebrate, and journey towards becoming an octogenarian, I wish you more glorious years of peace, joy and sound health. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”