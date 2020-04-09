Jonathan-led Council for Peace calls for global support for Africa’s battle against COVID-19

The International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa has pledged support for the efforts of African leaders towards curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the whole world.

It also urged international agencies and foundations to strengthen the hands of African nations as they battle COVID-19 pandemic by supporting their effort to procure the much-needed medical supplies such as testing kits, protective gear and ventilators.

The group made this known in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

The statement signed by former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, chairman ISCP Africa, also commended African leaders for their efforts towards combating the pandemic and urged citizens to abide by the directives of the relevant authorities in maintaining social distancing and keeping safe.

The ISCP, known for its crusade for peace and good governance on the continent, is made up of mainly African former Presidents and ex-Heads State.

Below is the full text of the statement:

Statement by The International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa on the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

While the world reels from the sudden but monumental impact of the global pandemic, COVID-19, we continue to offer our thoughts, sincere prayers and good wishes to the human family, during this most challenging time of the corona virus pandemic.

We all recognize that the virus is having a devastating impact on our quality of life, the global economy and most importantly, on the health and well being of humans across the world.

We express our special solidarity and sympathy for countries that have been hit the hardest by the virus. It is our hope that this time of crises and suffering will pass away, while we will emerge stronger, wiser and better equipped to face future challenges.

As members of one human family, ‘One family under God’, let us convert this crisis into opportunity, as we move to help one another and spread hope and encouragement.

We wish to continue to encourage the efforts of African Governments in particular, who are doing their best within the limits of the resources at their disposal, in dealing with this pandemic, while we encourage citizens to abide by the directives of the relevant authorities, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

We call on all Local, regional and international organizations and foundations to join hands in the fight against this global pandemic, especially on the African continent. There is an obvious challenge with the availability of medical supplies like testing kits, protective gear and ventilators on the continent, a gap that requires such assistance to fill.

Together, we shall continue to build a peaceful and prosperous Africa centered on universal values. May God save the human family and heal our world.

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR

Chairman

International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa