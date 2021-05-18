Jonathan warns Buhari against taking sides in Israel-Palestine conflict

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has warned Nigeria’s leader, Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of other nations from taking sides in the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Jonathan, in a statement said he had been to both Israel and Palestine and that he understood and appreciate the human angles on both divides.

According to him, borders were often human constructs, but that the divine instruction was to love one’s neigbhour.

The former president stated that the present conflict in that part of the world could never be resolved by nations and institutions taking sides.

Jonathan added that it could only be resolved by those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine taking time to understand each other until they come to a place where they could co-exist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate.

He said for that to happen, what was needed, in the immediate term, is a ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides.

In his words: “I have been to both Israel and Palestine, and as a result, I have some understanding and appreciation of the human angles on both divides.

“Borders are often human constructs, but the Divine instruction we have is to love our neighbor as ourselves.

“The present conflict in that part of the world can never be resolved by nations and institutions taking sides. It can only be resolved by those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine taking time to understand each other until they come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate.

“For that to happen, what is needed, in the immediate term, is a ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides.

“That is what the international community should aim for. Peace. It is achievable. I sue for peace in both Israel and Palestine, and urge that every international support should be towards deescalating the conflict, rather than escalating it.”