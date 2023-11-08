Hundreds of Plateau youths including women and children are currently protesting in different locations in Jos, the state capital, over what they described as a “conflicting tribunal and Court of Appeal judgments” targeted at sacking state and National Assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

According to PUNCH, no fewer than four National Assembly members elected on the platform of the PDP including the Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, had been sacked by the Appeal Court on the grounds that the PDP had no valid structure in the state.

The protesters who rejected the court verdicts blocked the Jos-Abuja Highway on Wednesday, thereby causing heavy traffic and leaving travellers stranded.

Many of the protesters also gathered at the popular Mararaba Jamaa Roundabout singing anti-judiciary songs and burning tyres on the road.

They accused the All Progressives Congress of using the Appeal court to force unpopular candidates who were rejected at the poll by the people during the 2023 general into power through the back door.

Some of the protesters held placards with different inscriptions such as, ‘The ballot is supreme’, ‘Do not kill our democracy’, ‘PDP is alive,’ ‘Return people’s mandate’, ‘We want justice’; amongst many others.

As of the time of filling this report, security operatives were seen trying to disperse another set of protesters who gathered at the Old Airport Road denouncing the court verdicts and calling on the National Judicial Council to intervene in all the cases before the Appeal Court involving the PDP and its candidates from Plateau.