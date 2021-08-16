Jos violence: UniJos suspends ongoing exams indefinitely

The University of Jos has announced the suspension of its ongoing examinations indefinitely following escalating security breach in Jos, Plateau State capital.

In a statement by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, the university also advised students that are resident in the hostels to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movements.

The University, in the statement, said, “Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis which has led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area, Management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled between Monday 16th and Saturday 21st, August, 2021 have been suspended until further notice.

“All Students of the University residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements as Management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that the lives and properties of members of the University community, especially students are adequately protected. Students that are resident outside the campuses are also advised to remain at home during this period.”

The university also urged its staff to remain at home in compliance with the imposed 24-hour curfew. “Similarly, staff of the University are enjoined to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect”, the statement added.

Urging staff and students to exercise utmost caution and comply with security directives, the Management of the university also expressed gratitude for the great concern the government, security agencies and members of the public had shown to the institution over the plight of the University in the crisis period.