Joshua, Fury sign two-fight deal for world heavyweight title

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a £200m two-fight deal for the undisputed world heavyweight title, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

Saudi Arabia is likely to be the venue.

Both fighters camp have been negotiating for a match for several months. The terms have now been finalised for the blockbuster battle, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Unified champion Joshua will put his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts on the line against the unbeaten WBC champion Fury this year.

AJ’s promoter, Hearn, who confirmed the news to Sky Sport said: “All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing.”