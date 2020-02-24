Joshua hails Fury after Wilder win

Anthony Joshua has hailed “gladiator” Tyson Fury following his stunning win over Deontay Wilder.

Fury dropped the American in the third and fifth rounds before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh session.

The result means Fury is now a two-time heavyweight champion following his win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Wilder now has 30 days to activate the rematch clause in his contract but will also need treatment on a suspected burst eardrum.

That could open the door for Joshua who holds the other three belts.

He is due to defend those against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Stadium on June 20, but promoter Eddie Hearn is keen to host an undisputed fight instead.

“The spoils of war have just happened,” Joshua told The Mirror. “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay will need time to recover from the fight, but I’m almost sure that he will take a rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher.

“At any time he can take somebody out. With that danger, then you’re always in a fight. I’m pretty sure we’ll run it back again if he wants to.

“But if he doesn’t want to, these are my promoters and whatever they want to do, I’m happy with. Whoever’s next will get the same treatment, that’s for sure.” Agency report