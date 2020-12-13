Jubril, PDP BoT chair, promises to compensate Ndigbo in 2023

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jubril, has promised that the party would give the Igbo the highest position in the country in 2023.

The people of the Southeast believe that it is the turn of the zone to produce the president in 2023.

Jubril, who spoke at the party’s national youth summit held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, stated that Ndigbo have contributed maximally to the growth and development of the country.

“Nigeria is in the hands of the Igbo,” he noted.

He praised the Southeast zone for remaining committed to the party since its formation many years ago.

The summit with theme: “Youth in Governance,” is planned to hold in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The party’s BoT chair also praised the leadership potentials of the youths in the party in particular and the Igbo in general.

Senator Jubril also stated that the party would reserve the position of Minister of Youths to the Southeast if it returns to power in 2023. National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, in his speech stated that the party has commenced moves to hand over its structure to the Nigerian youths to provide effective leadership for the country.

Secondus said that it had been proved that the Nigerian youths are capable of leading the country, and that the summit was meant to prepare them for leadership.

Zonal chairman of the party, Chief Ali Odefa, said that it has been confirmed that PDP youths were among the most refined in the country, adding that the party remained the most youth-friendly party in the country, and had given many youths its platform to attain leadership positions.

“This is the only platform where your aspirations will not be truncated. Southeast is PDP and PDP is Southeast and we will demonstrate that by picking the Anambra governorship seat in 2021.

“Despite what has happened (defection), the Southeast remains PDP. What has happened recently is just a temporary setback. Ebonyi remains PDP and we will correct that very soon.

“We will demonstrate that Southeast is PDP by taking Anambra in 2021. See the number of National Assembly members we have in Anambra, how come we are unable to win the governorship seat? That is the mathematics we will solve very soon,” he said.

Other leaders of the PDP in attendance at the summit included, Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and many aspirants of the PDP for the up- coming Anambra State gubernatorial poll