Judge threatens Oduah’s arrest for shunning N2.8bn fraud trial

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has threatened to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, if she fails to appear in court for her trial on the next adjourned date.

Justice Inyang Ekwo stated this on Monday when Oduah again failed to appear in court.

Oduah is facing trial alongside others for alleged fraud to the tune of N2.8bn

On Monday, when the suit brought against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was called, she was absent in court.

The EFCC lawyer, Hassan Liman (SAN), said processes had been served on all the defendants, expressed displeasure over the former minister continuous absence in court without any reason.

The court adjourned the matter till October 19 and warned that a “bench warrant of arrest will be issued if the defendants are not in court on the date.”

The former minister, who is currently the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, was charged with eight others on counts bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with First Bank Plc.

Others charged alongside Oduah are Gloria Odita, Nwosu Nnamdi, Chukwuma Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Sobora International Limited and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Limited.