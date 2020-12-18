Judges flee as 500 women storm Anambra court over slain housewife

Drama played out Thursday at the Ekwulobia High Court premises, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, when over 500 women, clad in black attires, stormed the court to hear the suit instituted against a man from Uga community, who allegedly killed his pregnant wife.

It was learnt that the women stormed the court in solidarity with their slain colleague.

It was gathered that the intimidating number of women and their black attires, purportedly prompted the court registrars and clerks to inform the judges, who were on their way to the courts of the development, and they immediately turned back.

As a result, the judges were said to have instructed the court clerks to adjourn hearing on the matter and every other case billed for that day.

It was gathered that when the women were told that their case and other cases billed for the day had been adjourned, they expressed dissatisfaction and vowed to report on the next adjourned date.

One of the women said that it was an abomination for a pregnant woman to be killed, adding that the law must take its course.

She said: “We are here in solidarity with our fellow woman that was killed by her husband, while she was pregnant.”

Another woman, who simply identified herself as Mrs Okeke, stated: “Enough of this wickedness against women. The judges should not be on the run, because we are mourning. It is normal.” – The Sun.