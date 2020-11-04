Judicial Panel: No video, audio of Lekki shooting; CCTV stopped working at 8pm – LCC MD

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operators of the Lekki toll gate, has submitted video footage recorded by its surveillance camera on the night of October 20, 2020, when soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, submitted the video footage on Tuesday to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to probe the Lekki shootings as well as complaints of human rights abuses against members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Tendering the video footage to the panel, Omomuwa insisted that cameras that were removed before the shooting were number plate recognition cameras “early in the day.”

He said the other surveillance camera, a pan–tilt–zoom camera (PTZ camera) also existed and ware still intact.

He said LCC have three surveillance cameras at the Lekki toll gate, one at Ikoyi and another at Chevron.

The cameras are linked via network, controlled from Chevron.

He said they did not activate audio recording, as the cameras were used for traffic not security.

“We never, ever tempered with the surveillance camera until about 8 pm when it was tampered with and stopped recording, the network was interfered with which stopped the recording. The cameras that were removed at the Lekki toll gate were plate numbers recognition cameras, they identify the vehicle, and vehicle type.

“We usually put the light on at about 7:30 pm, our people left the location at 4pm, everyone was asked to go after the curfew was declared. We obtained permission and asked all staff to go, including those in charge of the generator.”

On the suspected bullet casing found during the panel’s visit last Friday, he said they still did not know what it was. He said none of the Lekki Concession staff physically witnessed the shooting.

“We can only rely on the footage. I have no reason to invite armed security to the protest between 8-20, October when the protest started.”