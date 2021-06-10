Judicial workers suspend two-month-old strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Wednesday suspended its two-month old strike.

The body directed its members to resume work on Monday nationwide.

The decision to suspend the strike was taken at its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday.

JUSUN took the decision at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which just ended in Abuja.

JUSUN declared an indefinite nationwide strike to press home their demand for the financial autonomy of the judiciary on April 6, 2021.

The union stated that it had at its last National Executive Meeting on March 13, 2021 in Abuja, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary with a threat that “failure of which JUSUN will have no other option but to resume the suspended national strike action.”

JUSUN has been in the forefront of the battle for financial independence of the nation’s judiciary.

The legal actions taken by the union led to January 14, 2014 judgment of Adeniyi Ademola, then a judge of the Federal High Court, abolishing the piece-meal funding of the state and federal courts by the executive.